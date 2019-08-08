Get Stuff We Love

/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

It's a new 'do for the newlywed!

Two months after tying the knot with actor Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger has a fresh new haircut.

The 29-year-old shed some major length this week, ditching her long locks for a trendy lob (or long bob).

The author showed off her new style while out and about in Los Angeles with her mother, Maria Shriver, and brother Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Short hair, don't care!BG004/Bauer-Griffin

The newlywed looked stylish in a loose-fitting printed blouse, skinny jeans and white sandals. The cropped cut really suits her, if you ask us!

Her new cut grazes just past her shoulders.BG004/Bauer-Griffin

The cut is clearly new Schwarzenegger showed off her long locks on Instagram just last week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0giMcTgJPz

Schwarzenegger rocked long hair in a gorgeous, romantic 'do at her recent wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byf8IS0AAwx

But she recently teased her new haircut Thursday afternoon, sharing a quick look at her strands mid-haircut.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B06QbU7AQNi

We've got to admit: She looks pretty amazing either way!

Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about animal rescue and her new book

Sept. 7, 201703:01

See Katherine Schwarzenegger's hair changes:

Feeling summery

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlnyxfUH_xo

Last summer, the newlywed embraced her sunny side with nearly blond highlights.

Pretty in pink

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhb2X0rnPTv

Schwarzenegger temporarily tried out pink locks for Coachella last year, opting for some wash-out hair color.

Going darker

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSjVKLTgcIE

While she often sports sunny highlights, the author took a walk on the dark side in 2017.

Beautiful balayage

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX_mYG2ga2Y

In 2017, Schwarzenegger got the best of both worlds with this dark-meets-light balayage.

Lovely lob

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJbpRpYD6Nl

Not too long, not too short! In 2016, the author flirted with shorter lengths with a lovely lob.

Classic cut

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrTDs_iBt34

As a child, the 29-year-old rocked a bob and short bangs. Too cute!

Chrissy Callahan