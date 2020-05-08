Katherine Schwarzenegger cuts husband Chris Pratt's hair in quarantine — see the pics

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are the latest couple to join the club of partners acting as one another's hairstylists while in quarantine. And we have to admit: the end result here is pretty good!

The married couple took to social media to share that Schwarzenegger, 30, cut Pratt's coif, sharing before and after pics of the hair appointment.

"Here we go! Time to chop it off," Pratt playfully posted on his Instagram Stories, showing his wife — clippers in hand — ready to do some damage.

Next, the 40-year-old actor shared the final product. "Must admit! Pretty good work by my wifey," he wrote.

He posed for a subsequent post as well, pairing this pic with lots of emojis and the hashtag "quarantine haircut."

Like many people across the country, Pratt has not had a haircut in a while, as barbers and stylists across the country have closed their doors due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Blake Shelton appeared on the at-home version of “The Tonight Show" during which girlfriend Gwen Stefani gave him a haircut as host Jimmy Fallon asked them questions. “How’s the mullet, is the mullet getting long in the back?” Shelton asked her as she clipped.

"You would never do this in real life," Fallon said. "Dude, you are so Tiger King right now. You have no idea."

Another celeb who gave off major Tiger King vibes was Armie Hammer who shared a photo of himself wearing a cropped T-shirt with fringe and colorful shorts, but his outfit was barely noticeable when compared to his new haircut.

The "Call Me by Your Name" star debuted a very pronounced mohawk — his head was mostly bald — and a horseshoe mustache to match.

TODAY's own Carson Daly bravely gave himself a haircut live on TV with the help of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

The TODAY co-host cut his "very bushy, very Michael Landon-y" hair with a trimmer on the sides and then cut the back with the help of a trusty assistant — his 11-year-old son, Jack!