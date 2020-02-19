Katherine Heigl debuts short, sleek bob haircut — see her new look

Fresh cuts all around!

Katherine Heigl just chopped her locks into a chin-length bob and revealed her kids got haircuts along with her.

The former “Grey's Anatomy” star, who's mother of daughters Naleigh and Adalaide and son Joshua, posed with her little man in Instagram photos debuting their new dos.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Fresh cuts for the Kelley’s,” she wrote in the caption. “The girls were no where to be found for these pics...or they’re hiding cause they don’t want to be in the pic...but every one of us got our hairs done and we feel fine! PS. I will capture the girls cuts one way or another...they can’t hide forever.”

Her husband, musician Josh Kelley, was definitely a fan of her blunt, dark bob.

“Fresh cuts dot com !!!” he commented on her post.

The cut may be new, but Heigl has been rocking dark hair for a while now. She traded her signature blond strands for a deep brunette shade for her role in the Netflix drama “Firefly Lane.”

Last month, Kelley shared a photo of his wife’s longer layered bob on Instagram and revealed that he’s even been helping her style her strands for years.

“Fellas!!!!! If you wanna be on time for the party you gotta learn how to curl your girls hair!!” he wrote in the caption. “Been helpin @katherineheigl since we were almost late for my own live shows back in our Los Angeles days !! 😂 hehe 😉”

Heigl’s short, dark hair also looked amazing in a sweet New Year's photo with her husband.

Before switching to dark hair, Heigl was known for her blond locks. She had highlighted gold strands when she played Izzie Stevens on “Grey’s.”

Until recently, Heigl was known as a blonde. Eric McCandless / Getty Images

And she rocked blond hair during her time as Samantha Wheeler on “Suits.”

Her latest dark bob is definitely a departure from her signature look, but it’s every bit as gorgeous!