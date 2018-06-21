Kate Spade's 'heartbroken' father dies one day before her funeral

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Kate Spade's "heartbroken" father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr., has passed away — just two weeks after the death of the late fashion designer and one day before her funeral.

Brosnahan, Jr., whom the family called "Frank," died Wednesday, according to a statement the Brosnahan family shared with NBC News. He was 89.

Brosnahan Jr.'s death comes just two weeks after the passing of his fashion-designer daughter, Kate Spade. WireImage

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing," the statement read.

It went on to say Brosnahan Jr. was "especially proud of his wife, children and grandchildren."

A lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri, Brosnahan, Jr. served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from the University of Miami in 1949. He returned to Kansas City to work in in the family construction business. He and his first wife, June Therese Mullen, were married in 1953 and had six children, including Kate, before divorcing in 1972.

He later married his second wife, Sandy, who was by his side when he died.

Brosnahan Jr. is also survived by three brothers, a sister, five children and eight grandchildren, including "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan and Spade’s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.