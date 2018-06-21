Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

In the wake of the tragic news of Kate Spade’s death, her namesake company has decided to spring into action. On Wednesday, Kate Spade New York posted to Instagram, sharing their pledge to support mental health and suicide prevention.

“In honor of our company founder, kate spade, our foundation is donating over $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes, starting with $250,000 to the @crisistextline,” the brand wrote in the caption. From June 20 through July 29, they’ve also pledged to match all public donations to the crisis text line, which means there’s the potential for another $200,000 to be raised for the organization if others step up to donate. To make your own donation, click here.

Spade committed suicide earlier this month, and is survived by her husband, Andy Spade, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances. Her husband said in a statement at the time that the iconic designer had been struggling from anxiety and depression, but that the suicide shocked even those closest to her. Three days later, famed chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain also committed suicide. Their deaths reignited the conversation about the mental health crisis, and reading through the comments on Kate Spade NY’s recent Instagram post make it clear that others, too, have been inspired to spring into action.