Like mother like daughter! Kate and Lila Moss walk runway together — see the pics

For several years now, we've been following Lila Moss' ascent in the fashion world as she follows in the footsteps of her legendary supermodel mom, Kate Moss.

But during Paris Fashion Week this year, it was the elder Moss following behind her daughter.

That's because both ladies walked the runway at Fendi's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 show, with the 18-year-old rising model taking to the stage first.

Lila Moss (with mom Kate Moss in the background) at the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images

Though they walked separately, both wore Kim Jones' first collection for Fendi. Lila, 18, wore a sheer, beaded silver caped gown over a bodysuit with matching boots and hair pieces. Kate, 47, followed behind her daughter in a shimmery pewter gown with drop earrings that dangled at chest level.

And they absolutely looked like mom and daughter, down to the classic supermodel pout!

Kate Moss returned to the runway to walk in Fendi's Spring/Summer 2021 show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 27, 2021. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images

After the runway, the pair wore their outfits in a socially-distant glass box so that attendees (wearing protective masks and coverings) could see them up close. The other models had to stand separately, but since Kate and Lila live together, they were able to stand in the same box.

Kate Moss and Lila inside a glass F-shaped box for up-close viewing of their outfits. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images

The Mosses weren't the only bright lights of the show. Demi Moore also walked the runway, opening the show in an open-necked top with loose-fitting silk trousers and extra-long earrings. Fellow supermodels like Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid were also on hand to model the collection.

Demi Moore also walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images

Despite only being 18, Lila is already a fashion industry veteran. She became a Vogue cover model at 13 and has been the face of Braid Bar and Marc Jacobs Beauty since then. She modeled makeup for Jacobs' company as well and made her runway debut last October, also during Paris Fashion Week.

"I was really nervous for her," Kate told British Vogue after her daughter's first runway appearance. "I was sitting around the kitchen table ... Some girlfriends (were there) and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out, we were like, 'She's doing it! She's doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

Lila and Kate aren't the only mom-daughter model pair making headlines. Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni have posed for Vogue. Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia has also walked the runway and Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor have given one another high-fives during New York Fashion Week trips down the catwalk.