March 28, 2019, 6:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

It's another royal repeat!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, broke out a familiar pair of kicks for a visit with The Scouts at Gilwell Park in England earlier today.

The former Kate Middleton paired her ankle-length dark brown boots with black pants, a red mock-neck sweater, a chic jacket and a sweet scouting scarf. In true duchess fashion, she also sported her signature blowout.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited the Scout's Early Years Pilot in Gilwell Park. Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

Of course, we love when the duchess rocks a more casual look that we can easily replicate. And it just so happens that her stylish sweater is still available for purchase.

Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn, $50-$67 (usually $80), J.Crew

The cozy sweater has various color choices and size options ranging from 3XS to 3XL. It looks flattering and perfect for styling on cooler days. We're sure it will sell out fast!

We last spotted the stylish royal rocking the same boots back in January for an appearance at King Henry’s Walk Garden in London. At the time, she accessorized the trendy style with a tweed jacket, turtleneck and gray skinny jeans.

This royal loves to repeat styles! Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to royal repeats, and often finds creative ways to recycle some of her favorite pieces.

The duchess isn't afraid to get her hands dirty and play outdoors. Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Since the 37-year-old spent plenty of time outdoors with local kids, she certainly chose the right footwear for her visit. In an adorable turn of events, the stylish mom even tested out a den and remarked at how waterproof it was.

During her visit, the mother of three learned about The Scouts' Early Years Pilot, which provides scouting opportunities to children ages 4 and 5. She had some fun testing balloon rockets and also got her hands dirty, taking part in a painting exercise.

Who knows, maybe Prince George and Princess Charlotte might join the Scouts soon!