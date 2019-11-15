Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is once again looking fabulous in fuchsia!

Anyone who keeps a close eye on the former Kate Middleton's fashion might recognize the skirt suit she wore for an outing to open the Nook Children's Hospice in Norfolk, England, on Friday.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, met Nook Children's Hospice patients and their families in Norfolk, England. Toby Melville / Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The duchess was previously photographed in the outfit during a January visit to the Royal Opera House in London, where she styled the look similarly, with black tights and heels.

It's easy to see why she loves the outfit. The suit jacket has a peplum waist, while the skirt hits at the knee, making it the perfect regal royal outfit as temperatures get cooler.

The duchess wore the purple look to visit a children's hospice this week. Toby Melville / Pool via Reuters

During the event on Friday, the duchess was photographed smiling and kneeling as she chatted with children and their families at the hospice center.

The duchess is a big fan of shopping her own closet instead of always splurging on something new, which is one of the many reasons fans find the future queen so relatable.

She styled the look in a similar way when she wore it in January to London's Royal Opera House. Heathcliff O'Malley / AFP via Getty Images

In March, she was photographed at a gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London wearing a reworked version of an Alexander McQueen dress that she'd previously worn to the BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards, in 2017. In another instance, Kate has also stepped out several times wearing a favorite pastel dress.

In addition to recycling some of her favorite looks, Kate has been earning rave reviews for slaying with her fall fashion choices.

When she attended the Shout Crisis Volunteer celebration in London earlier this week, Kate wore a checked Smythe blazer, paired with burgundy cropped pants from the British label Joseph. She completed the look with a pair of chic black heels, creating the perfect autumn ensemble.