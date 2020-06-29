Kate Middleton wears the perfect floral summer dress in latest outing

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is resuming her royal engagements in style!

She looked lovely in the handmade, rayon dress from sustainable label Faithfull the Brand. Joe Giddens / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton wore a pretty floral dress as she paid an official visit to one of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices' (EACH) locations. It’s one of her first public royal events since the U.K. began easing its lockdown restrictions earlier this month.

The floral dress is so perfect for the summer. Joe Giddens / Reuters

The duchess looked stunning in the printed crepe midi dress from Faithfull the Brand, which is known for its sustainable designs.

She paired the dress with suede and rope wedge Russell & Bromley espadrilles, and she wore $7 earrings from the affordable British brand Accessorize, according to the royal style blog Middleton Maven.

She looked relaxed at one of her first public engagements since the lockdown began. Joe Giddens / Getty Images

The duchess also traded her signature, bouncy blowout for a more casual, straight style.

The duchess helped plant a garden using plants she bought during her recent visit to a family-owned garden center. Joe Giddens / Getty Images

During her visit, she met with families and helped plant a garden for The Nook, “a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families” involved with the hospice center, according to Kensington Palace.

The duchess took a hands-on approach! Joe Giddens / Getty Images

“Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support,” the palace wrote on Instagram. “Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do.”

The duchess is a royal patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Joe Giddens / Getty Images

The duchess used plants she bought earlier this month during a royal visit to the Fakenham Garden Centre, a family business that recently reopened after being closed for seven weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duchess shopped for herbs and other plants during her visit to the family-owned Fakenham Garden Centre earlier this month. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

During that visit — her first in-person royal engagement in months since the coronavirus crisis began — she sported a chic yet casual vest and collared shirt, paired with dark brown skinny jeans.