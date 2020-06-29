Kate Middleton wears the perfect floral summer dress in latest outing

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is resuming her royal engagements in style!
The former Kate Middleton wore a pretty floral dress as she paid an official visit to one of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices' (EACH) locations. It’s one of her first public royal events since the U.K. began easing its lockdown restrictions earlier this month.
The duchess looked stunning in the printed crepe midi dress from Faithfull the Brand, which is known for its sustainable designs.
She paired the dress with suede and rope wedge Russell & Bromley espadrilles, and she wore $7 earrings from the affordable British brand Accessorize, according to the royal style blog Middleton Maven.
The duchess also traded her signature, bouncy blowout for a more casual, straight style.
During her visit, she met with families and helped plant a garden for The Nook, “a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families” involved with the hospice center, according to Kensington Palace.
“Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support,” the palace wrote on Instagram. “Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do.”
The duchess used plants she bought earlier this month during a royal visit to the Fakenham Garden Centre, a family business that recently reopened after being closed for seven weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that visit — her first in-person royal engagement in months since the coronavirus crisis began — she sported a chic yet casual vest and collared shirt, paired with dark brown skinny jeans.