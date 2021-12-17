Kate Middleton wears a festive red sweater to promote Christmas carol special

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is definitely getting in the holiday spirit.

In a new promotional video for her upcoming Christmas TV special, the former Kate Middleton looks festive and fashionable in a red sweater with white and black detailing, white buttons and a white collar.

The stylish royal looked radiant in the colorful sweater and her beauty game — voluminous, shiny waves and glowing makeup — was on point, too.

The Christmas carol concert, titled "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," was filmed at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8 and will air on the U.K.'s ITV network on Christmas Eve.

Red was the theme of the night for the duchess, who wore a bright coat and matching heels over her fun sweater.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were looking sharp at the event. Peter Nicholls / Reuters

The duchess, who hosted the event, expressed her excitement for the special in the new video, which the Westminster Abbey Twitter account shared on Friday.

“I’m so excited to be hosting 'Together at Christmas' here at Westminster Abbey,” she says in the brief clip.

Singers Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis and Tom Walker joined the duchess for the event, and her husband, Prince William, also took part in the festivities.

The @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account recently gave royal watchers a sneak peek of what to expect from the TV special, writing that it would feature reflections on “the extraordinary challenges we have faced in recent times" and celebrate "the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across the nation as communities pulled together to help each other."

A sweet moment from the concert. Heathcliff O'Malley / AFP via Getty Images

During the event, the duchess had the chance to interact with many children, who all seemed thrilled to interact with the mother of three.

Tony Hudgell, a double amputee who has raised over $1.5 million for charity, had the chance to speak with the duke and duchess. Heathcliff O'Malley / Reuters

Last week, the royal couple gave their fans an early Christmas gift when they released a family photo featured on their holiday card. The image was taken in Jordan earlier this year.

Looks like it's shaping up to be an exciting holiday season for the family of five!