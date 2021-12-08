Kate Middleton wears a festive red coat to royal Christmas concert

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made a regal entrance Wednesday when she donned a beautiful crimson coatdress for a Christmas carol service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the community carol service at Westminster Abbey. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The royal, formerly known as Kate Middleton, hosted the event titled “Together At Christmas,” which was held at the historic Westminster Abbey in London where she married Prince William in 2011.

She perfectly captured the festive spirit by wearing the bright coat that featured a large bow near the neckline. The Duchess of Cambridge paired the look with matching red heels.

According to WWD, the coat was a Catherine Walker design and the duchess wore a pair of Queen Elizabeth II’s earrings.

Prince William complemented his wife by wearing a red checkered tie.

The royal couple returned to the church where they married 10 years earlier for "Together At Christmas." Heathcliff O'Malley / AFP / Getty Images

According to a Kensington Palace press release, the Duchess of Cambridge spearheaded the “Together At Christmas” event along with support from The Royal Foundation. The service honored the individuals and organizations across the United Kingdom who have supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by other royal family members, including Kate's siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

“Together At Christmas” featured music sung by the Westminster Abbey choir as well as performances by Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding. The event was filmed for broadcast and will be shown as part of the “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas” special on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Prior to the guests arriving at the church, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account shared a photo of the carolers practicing. “Rehearsals ahead of tonight’s #TogetherAtChristmas carol service,” the tweet said. “We will be reflecting on the extraordinary challenges we have faced in recent times and celebrating the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across the nation as communities pulled together to help each other.”

Westminster Abbey’s social media page posted videos of members of the royal family arriving at the service.

“Tonight HRH The Duchess of Cambridge will host the #TogetherAtChristmas carol service at Westminster Abbey,” the church tweeted along with a picture of the program for the concert.

“In our roles, William and I are so fortunate to meet and spend time with phenomenal people across the country who day-in day-out support individuals and families,” the Duchess of Cambridge wrote in the program. “And over the past two years, we have been inspired by countless people who have brought their communities together through simple acts of kindness.”