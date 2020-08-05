Kate Middleton wears face mask to visit with parents in need

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge helped deliver baby supplies and talked with families in need during her first appearance in a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Kate Middleton paid a visit to Baby Basics in Sheffield, a baby bank that provides household items to new parents.

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to the family of Ali Wartty, Sahara Hamawandy and their triplets San, Shan and Laveen, who are supported by Baby Basics. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She wore a face mask most of the time, unpacking donated goods and talking to parents who are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, Baby Basics said the duchess also brought together 19 British brands to donate goods to baby banks across the United Kingdom.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps to unpack supplies on Aug. 4, 2020, in Sheffield, England. She was helping at Baby Basic UK & Baby Basics Sheffield, which is a volunteer project supporting families in need struggling to provide for their newborns. Chris Jackson / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the company that makes the face mask worn by the duchess has already sold out of the pattern she was spotted in. Produced by London children's clothing company Amaia, the child version of her mask was still available as of Tuesday evening.

According to Amaia's website, 30% of the proceeds are going to NHS Charities, a collection of charities that focus on helping hospitals across the U.K.

England did not require people to wear masks until July 24. Now, anyone caught without a mask going forward could pay a 100 pound fine, though children and people with disabilities are exempt.