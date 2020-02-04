Kate Middleton looks ready for Valentine's Day in a heart-printed scarf, red dress

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is already dressed for the occasion!

The former Kate Middleton wrapped herself up in a sweet, heart-printed scarf Tuesday during a visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at Mumbles Pier near Swansea, Wales.

Lady in red! Samir Hussein / WireImage

The patterned scarf was from the British brand Beulah, which helps women break the cycle of poverty by providing them with sustainable employment opportunities.

She accessorized with understated earrings. Polly Thomas / Getty Images

The duchess’s silk and wool scarf was made by female artisans in Nepal, according to Beulah’s website.

She paired the scarf with a double-breasted, navy maxi coat from Hobbs, one of her go-to British labels. A bright red dress, reportedly from Zara, was just visible beneath the coat, and she carried a matching crimson Mulberry clutch. She also wore chic black boots with a low heel.

Prince William looked dapper in a forest green sweater and a dark gray blazer. Polly Thomas / Getty Images

The duchess completed the look with one of her favorite half-up, half-down hairstyles. It looks like it was a breezy day but, as always, her signature waves somehow remained flawless despite the wind.

The duke and duchess strolled along the seafront and then boarded a lifeboat in Swansea Bay to speak with the crew about their 24-hour rescue operations.

She looks beautiful in red! Samir Hussein / WireImage

It must have been a chillier day than expected because by the time they left the event, the duke and duchess had both added on warmer layers.

The royals bundled up for their outdoor event. Polly Thomas / Getty Images

Prince William donned a long navy coat that coordinated nicely with his wife’s jacket, and the duchess put on a pair of black gloves.

Despite the cold, the duke and duchess stopped to chat with the crowd of local well-wishers.

The duchess always makes time for her smallest fans. Getty Images

The duchess accepted a bouquet of flowers from a young girl.

So sweet! Getty Images

When inside, the couple shared a quick ice cream tasting while Kate appeared to be wearing a special pendant necklace that references her three children.

This looks like the sweetest date — in more way than one! Arthur Edwards / Getty Images

The duchess also accessorized with a black belt cinched around her waist.

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with young girls during a visit to Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in Mumbles, South Wales. Arthur Edwards / Getty Images

This was just the first stop in a day full of official engagements for the royal couple. The duke and duchess will also visit a nearby steel plant, as well as a fitness-focused youth community center.

Just another busy (and stylish) day for the duke and duchess!