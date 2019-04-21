Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 21, 2019, 6:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was dressed in her Sunday best for Easter service at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Donning a pale blue ensemble complete with a coatdress, festive hat and clutch, the former Kate Middleton was all smiles as she gathered with other members of the royal family for the holiday.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a chic baby blue ensemble for Easter Sunday service. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Her chic and tailored outfit was adorned with a sparkly brooch, and she completed the spring look with elegant drop earrings and nude heels.

Always one to nail the look for every occasion, this event was no exception. It's definitely on par with her past holiday outfits, including March's stunning emerald green ensemble, which may have been her best St. Patrick's Day look yet.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, was by his wife’s side at today's Easter service, donning a dapper navy suit.

Members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II attended Easter service together, all looking ready for spring in their Sunday best. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein

Besides the holiday, the family also had another reason to come together and celebrate today — Queen Elizabeth II turned 93 years old today. There will be a more formal birthday celebration for her in June at the annual Trooping the Colour event. But for now, this looks like a nice way to spend the day.

Her Majesty The Queen was at the service wearing a blue coatdress in a slightly different tone than the one worn by her granddaughter-in-law.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was there too, wearing a dark suit with a light blue tie. (We’re seeing an Easter Day color pattern with the royals here ...) His wife, the Duchess of Sussex — aka the former Meghan Markle — was not there, however. She’s expecting to give birth to their first baby any day now.

Could all of this royal blue fashion on Easter Sunday be a sign of the new baby's gender? Guess we'll just have to wait and see!