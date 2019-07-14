The former Kate Middleton stepped out in a breezy blue dress on Sunday afternoon to enjoy a day out with husband Prince William at Wimbledon.

The couple seemed to be all smiles as they enjoyed their afternoon date watching the championship men's singles match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

It was the third appearance the Duchess of Cambridge made this year at Wimbledon. Kate has brought her fashion A game every single time, choosing short-sleeved, regal summer dresses to match the weather, which has hovered around 70 degrees.

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, in the Royal Box during the final between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Laurence Griffiths / Reuters

While the duchess has switched up her style for each Wimbledon appearance, there's been one accessory she hasn't been without throughout the entire tournament: a dark green and purple bow, which she has the honor of wearing as a patron of the Wimbledon's All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The special bow is reserved for the club's patron, president, committee of management, vice presidents and four members of their executive staff.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) talks with ballkids as she arrives to watch the men's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2019. Victoria Jones / AFP - Getty Images

While the Cambridges enjoyed an afternoon date on Sunday, Kate made it a girl's day out on Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined in the royal box by her sister, Pippa, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The trio watched the women's final, where Markle's close pal Serena Williams was defeated by Romanian Simona Halep. After the match, the Duchess of Cambridge congratulated Halep on a hard-fought match and even giggled as the champion attempted to greet her with a curtsy.