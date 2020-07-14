Kate Middleton's lighter, layered hairstyle is perfect for summer — see the look!

Hair salons recently reopened in the U.K., and it looks like Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was just as eager as anyone to refresh her lockdown ‘do!

The former Kate Middleton, 38, sported lighter strands with warm, honey-colored highlights during a recent public appearance shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram.

Her summery new style includes shorter layers that frame her face and accentuate her cheekbones. As usual, she styled the new cut into a shiny, bouncy blowout.

The duchess paired her new hairstyle with a black-and-white polka dot dress from one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead. She completed the look with her go-to summer shoes, her Castaner wedges.

The duchess sported the chic look as she introduced BBC’s Tiny Happy People educational initiative, which “(provides) a range of free digital resources, specifically designed to support parents and carers in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four,” according to Kensington Palace's Instagram post.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Natural History Museum on October 9, 2019 in London, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the duchess has rocked a lighter hair color with warm highlights. She sported a similar shade back in October during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on day two of her visit to Ireland in March 2020. Facundo Arrizabalaga / Pool via Getty Images

Soon after, though, she switched back to a darker hue. In one of her last royal engagements before lockdown began, the duchess rocked brunette strands with longer layers during a visit to Ireland in early March.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on June 25, 2020 in Framlingham Earl, United Kingdom. Joe Giddens / Getty Images

As of late June, she was still sporting medium brunette strands, foregoing her signature, wavy blowout for a straighter, more casual look.