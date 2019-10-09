The Duchess of Cambridge is turning heads with her hair again.

Just one month after the former Kate Middleton debuted warm caramel tones in her naturally brunette hair, she's stepping out with what appears to be new honey-colored highlights.

The duchess debuted what appeared to be blonder tresses during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London. Max Mumby / Getty Images

The fashionable duchess, 37, showed off her fabulous lighter-looking hairstyle during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London on Wednesday.

The duchess is a patron of the museum. KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / Getty Images

Though she was dressed in an ensemble perfect for brisker autumn weather — a knit sweater and kicky green culottes — her tresses looked downright summery.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the @NHM_London, visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife. pic.twitter.com/ermsBXheJF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 9, 2019

The eco-minded royal was visiting the museum's Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to learn how scientists there are helping to protect wildlife in the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity @NHM_London — who are working to transform our understanding of over 80,000 species of wildlife known to exist in the UK today. pic.twitter.com/J7yh35RGko — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 9, 2019

Last month, fans of the duchess noted her hair seemingly featured softer caramel highlights when she and her husband, Prince William, dropped off Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, at school.

The duchess' signature blowout looked shorter and lighter when she dropped off Prince George and Princess Charlotte at school last month. Getty Images

Her brighter tresses were on display two weeks later when she visited the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London.

However, last week it seemed as though she'd swapped the lighter locks for reddish tones when she and her husband attended an event at the Aga Khan Centre in London.

Her hair appeared to feature red tones just last week. Bart Lenoir/Getty Images

And now she may have changed her hair again! Of course, no matter how she styles her hair, Kate always looks gorgeous!