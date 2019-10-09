The Duchess of Cambridge is turning heads with her hair again.
Just one month after the former Kate Middleton debuted warm caramel tones in her naturally brunette hair, she's stepping out with what appears to be new honey-colored highlights.
The fashionable duchess, 37, showed off her fabulous lighter-looking hairstyle during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London on Wednesday.
Though she was dressed in an ensemble perfect for brisker autumn weather — a knit sweater and kicky green culottes — her tresses looked downright summery.
The eco-minded royal was visiting the museum's Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to learn how scientists there are helping to protect wildlife in the United Kingdom.
Last month, fans of the duchess noted her hair seemingly featured softer caramel highlights when she and her husband, Prince William, dropped off Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, at school.
Her brighter tresses were on display two weeks later when she visited the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London.
However, last week it seemed as though she'd swapped the lighter locks for reddish tones when she and her husband attended an event at the Aga Khan Centre in London.
And now she may have changed her hair again! Of course, no matter how she styles her hair, Kate always looks gorgeous!