March 17, 2019, 6:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sure knows how to make going green look easy!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks on Sunday with the Irish Guards and the former Kate Middleton donned a striking emerald green Alexander McQueen coat with a matching dark green hat from Lock & Co. Hatters.

She accessorized the look with a touch of sparkling jewelry, including green tourmaline and green amethyst Kiki McDonough earrings and a Cartier shamrock pendant that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

And while she's always looking fashion-forward for the annual festivities, her tailored, military-inspired coat was certainly her most chic look to date.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2019. UK Press via Getty Images

The duchess, 37, paired her regal look with black Gianvito Rossi heels and black gloves while Prince William, 36, who has been colonel of the Irish Guards since 2011, donned a traditional Irish Guards frock coat.

Kensington Palace tweeted a photo featuring the Duchess of Cambridge presenting officers with sprigs of shamrock, a tradition dating back more than a century.

The Duke and Duchess present fresh shamrock to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day.

Adorably, she also presented shamrock to Domhnall, the Irish wolfhound who serves as the Irish Guards' mascot.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Domhnall, an Irish wolfhound and the mascot of the Irish Guards at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade in Hounslow, England. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Approximately 350 soldiers marched on the parade square and were saluted by Prince William during the ceremony. After the parade, the duke and duchess were honored at the guardsman's lunch, where they enjoyed pints of Guinness stout.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge enjoy a pint of Guinness after attending the St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2019 in Hounslow, England. Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Last year, the Duchess had to pass on the stout due to the fact that she was pregnant with Prince Louis! In 2017, she did enjoy sipping the traditional beer while chatting with the families of soldiers.

Today's ceremony also included a minute's silence in honor of the victims of the New Zealand terror attack.

Onlookers were also charmed when the Duchess of Cambridge received flowers from a six-year-old girl and her three-year-old sister, before she met their baby brother.

At the end of the day, the royal couple brought a touch of glamour and cheer to the soldiers and their families as part of their ongoing St. Paddy's Day celebration.