Kate Middleton's royal blue outfit is reminiscent of this Princess Diana look

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made an appearance Monday morning in a vibrant, blue look that may have been a nod to a similar ensemble once worn by Princess Diana.

The duchess accessorized with a tan clutch and pumps. Phil Noble / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton, 39, sported a blue Zara blazer and a cobalt, pleated skirt from the British clothing brand Hope.

So many similarities! Getty Images

Followers of royal fashion noticed that Kate’s look echoed a jacket-and-skirt combo worn by Diana during an appearance in 1992. Diana’s look from the early '90s also featured a double-breasted blazer with golden buttons and a midi-length skirt in the same vivid hue.

The duke and duchess are on a multiday visit to Scotland. Phil Noble / Getty Images

While Diana kept her outfit monochrome from head to toe with matching blue pumps, Kate sported what appeared to be tan, suede pumps and a coordinated tan clutch. She completed her look with a floral face mask and her signature blowout.

In addition to possibly being a subtle tribute to Diana, the duchess’s blue blazer may also have been a royal style repeat. It appears to be the same blue Zara blazer she wore May 5 when she conducted a virtual interview on International Day of the Midwife.

The duchess sported her chic, blue ensemble as she and Prince William visited Turning Point Scotland (TPS) in Coatbridge, a town in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. TPS is an organization that provides support to people dealing with issues including homelessness, substance abuse and mental health struggles.

The visit was part of the royals’ tour of Scotland, during which time they are meeting with organizations focused on issues that include mental health and the environment.

The duke and duchess will also pay a visit to the University of St Andrews, where they met as students 20 years ago.

“Needless to say, the time when you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart,” the prince said in a speech over the weekend. “George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here, too."

