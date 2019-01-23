Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 23, 2019, 8:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is proving once again that you can be stylish and socially conscious.

The former Kate Middleton sent a powerful message Tuesday when she debuted her first high-profile dress of 2019: a $770 olive green Yahvi midi-dress by Beulah London, a label that donates to victims of human trafficking.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wears a $770 olive-green Yahvi dress by the ethical label Beulah London when she visited Family Action's headquarters in South London on Tuesday. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

The 37-year-old duchess wore the long-sleeved dress on a visit to Family Action, a South London-based organization that provides support to families experiencing an array of economic or emotional challenges. Her visit marked the launch of the organization's new "Family Line," which helps support parents and caregivers through phone calls, emails and texts.

She cinched the dress with an elegant belt and wore suede heels by Gianvito Rossi. Neil Hall / EPA

She added an elegant, crocodile-print belt to the tailored, fluted-sleeved dress. She finished off the look with suede heels by Gianvito Rossi and green amethyst earrings by Kiki McDonough.

The duchess has been spotted in Beulah London dresses and coats many times over the years. Henry Nicholls / Reuters

The brand was launched in 2010 after its founders visited Delhi on a volunteer mission to to provide aftercare to women who'd been trafficked into the sex trade against their will. In 2013, it began designating 10 percent of its profits to the Beulah Trust, which helps victims of sex trafficking reintegrate back into society.

Beulah London gives 10 percent of its proceeds to the Beulah Trust, which helps victims of sex trafficking reintegrate back into society. WPA Pool via Getty Images

“Our philosophy is that each and every product will support and empower vulnerable women; providing them with rehabilitation and employment opportunities that make a world of difference," co-founder Natasha Rufus Isaacs said in a statement provided to TODAY Style. "Our designs and collections are guided by the traditional skills specialist to the women and regions we wish to support."

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in Beulah London several times over the years.

She wore an elegant black lace dress by the brand while visiting New York City in December 2014.

Kate wore a lace black Beulah London dress during her visit to New York City in December 2014. James Devaney / Getty Images

The following year, she rocked the label's navy blue Chiara Wool coat during a visit to St. Paul's Cathedral in London with husband Prince William.

The pregnant duchess wore a wool coat by Beulah when she accompanied Prince William to St. Paul's Cathedral in London on March 13, 2015, for a memorial service to mark the end of Britain's combat operations in Afghanistan. Ben Stansall / AFP - Getty Images

She wore the stylish coat again when she joined Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a special Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2018.

She wore the same navy Beulah coat to a special Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London in March 2018. Peter Nicholls / Reuters

As Kate makes clear, caring about others is the chicest look of all!