Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is proving once again that you can be stylish and socially conscious.
The former Kate Middleton sent a powerful message Tuesday when she debuted her first high-profile dress of 2019: a $770 olive green Yahvi midi-dress by Beulah London, a label that donates to victims of human trafficking.
The 37-year-old duchess wore the long-sleeved dress on a visit to Family Action, a South London-based organization that provides support to families experiencing an array of economic or emotional challenges. Her visit marked the launch of the organization's new "Family Line," which helps support parents and caregivers through phone calls, emails and texts.
She added an elegant, crocodile-print belt to the tailored, fluted-sleeved dress. She finished off the look with suede heels by Gianvito Rossi and green amethyst earrings by Kiki McDonough.
The brand was launched in 2010 after its founders visited Delhi on a volunteer mission to to provide aftercare to women who'd been trafficked into the sex trade against their will. In 2013, it began designating 10 percent of its profits to the Beulah Trust, which helps victims of sex trafficking reintegrate back into society.
“Our philosophy is that each and every product will support and empower vulnerable women; providing them with rehabilitation and employment opportunities that make a world of difference," co-founder Natasha Rufus Isaacs said in a statement provided to TODAY Style. "Our designs and collections are guided by the traditional skills specialist to the women and regions we wish to support."
The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in Beulah London several times over the years.
She wore an elegant black lace dress by the brand while visiting New York City in December 2014.
The following year, she rocked the label's navy blue Chiara Wool coat during a visit to St. Paul's Cathedral in London with husband Prince William.
She wore the stylish coat again when she joined Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a special Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2018.
As Kate makes clear, caring about others is the chicest look of all!