Kate Middleton rocks vintage pink dress that reminds us of Princess Diana

After rocking several green looks at the beginning of the latest royal visit to Ireland, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is switching things up in a bold way. Wednesday night, she donned a vintage magenta Oscar de la Renta dress for a reception hosted by Irish deputy prime minister, Simon Coveney.

William and Kate leave a reception held by the Irish deputy prime minister. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The duchess attended the event, hosted at the Museum of Literature Ireland, with husband Prince William, who gave a keynote speech at the event. The couple also looked at some historical treasures, like a first-edition copy of James Joyce's novel "Ulysses."

The Duchess paired the brightly-colored dress with simple black accessories. Phil Noble / Getty Images

Kate paired the bright dress with simple black pumps and a small black clutch, which kept the attention on the details of the dress including sweet black polka dots and ruffle details on the neckline. The classic style inspired some Twitter users to draw comparisons to Princess Diana's style.

Aww, looks like a Diana dress. — Fabnsab (@fabnsab) March 4, 2020

And in fact, Princess Diana did wear a similar pink, polka-dot dress in April of 1985, when she visited the Vatican with Prince Charles.

Kate's dress at the event Wednesday night (right) was very similar to one worn by Princess Diana in 1985 (left). John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty (Left), Kensington Palace (Right)

In Diana's 1985 version of the look, her outfit was entirely pink with a slightly different neckline and pearl earrings, while Kate's 2020 style featured a pair of delicate hoops and a playful ponytail.

Earlier in the visit, Kate debuted a sleek, stylish new haircut, trading her long locks for a chic, shoulder-length look.

The colorful vintage dress is just one of the amazing outfits the duchess has worn on the royal visit. On Tuesday, she sparkled in an emerald green midi dress while visiting Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar with William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the event Tuesday night as part of their royal trip to Ireland. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

She's also worn more casual looks, including a black, polka-dot blouse and dark jeans during visits to the National Centre for Youth Mental Health and Extern Charity's Savannah House, two organizations that aim to help young people with mental health support and key life skills.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland. Facundo Arrizabalaga / Pool via Getty Images

The couple's three-day royal visit marks their first trip to Ireland and the first time a royal has visited the country after Brexit. On Thursday, their final day in the country, the royal couple will visit Ireland's west coast.