Sporty chic!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rocked a casual look as she attended an event at London Stadium.

The duchess has always been sporty. Yui Mok / Reuters

The former Kate Middleton met with members of SportsAid, a charity that supports promising young athletes and their families.

The duchess tried out some sporty activities during her visit and she came dressed for the occasion in wide-legged teal culottes from Zara and a casual long-sleeved top.

The duchess got some tips from track and field Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill. Yui Mok / Reuters

She also came ready to run in white sneakers with green and gold stripes from British retailer Marks & Spencer.

She finished her look with a sleek, low ponytail and one of her favorite accessories, a gold pendant engraved with the initials of her three children.

The duchess looked like a pro on the track! Yui Mok / AP

The duchess has always been athletic and she looked like a natural as she ran some short sprints on the track.

She also learned some taekwondo moves from British Olympic medalist Lutalo Muhammad.

She even practiced some taekwondo moves! Yui Mok / AP

The duchess, who is a patron of SportsAid, also gave a speech about the crucial role parents play in the development of young athletes. She thanked parents in the crowd for the sacrifices they have made for their children and reflected on her own role as a mom.

“For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents,” she said. “And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is.

Ready, set... Yui Mok / AP

“You are simultaneously the transport and logistics managers, nutritionists, laundry service, psychologists, financiers, and crucially, the ones that provide love, support and encouragement when things are tough,” she said.

She went on to acknowledge that parents “may not always feel appreciated, or sometimes even noticed on the sidelines, in the car park or sitting high in the stands.”

“But I am so proud that SportsAid recognizes how key your role is and that they understand the challenges and worries you face,” she added.

The duchess brought her game to this sports-focused event — and of course, she did it in style!