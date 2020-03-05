Kate, who is on a three-day tour of Ireland with Prince William, paired the outerwear with a pair of black skinny jeans and a polka-dot Equipment blouse that we first saw in September 2019.

The duchess did include an homage to the island with dainty shamrock charm earrings. Other than a few exceptions, she's been wearing green throughout the trip.

Back in 2007, Kate was photographed wearing the double-breasted “Olivia” coat while attending a birthday party with then-boyfriend William. A year later, she recycled the look at William’s Royal Air Force graduation ceremony — and she paired it with black bottoms and boots just like she did this week in Ireland.

Kate also wore the coat when she toured Westminster Abbey ahead of her wedding in 2010.

The mother of three is all about recycling her favorite fashions, from her Jenny Packham evening gown to her cherished pink Mulberry jacket. At the British Academy Film Awards in February, she repeated a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown from 2012.

Kate and William, who arrived in Ireland on Tuesday, will return to the U.K. on Thursday. This is the couple's first official visit to the Irish Republic post-Brexit.