As a member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge could wear a new designer outfit every time she appears in public. But that’s just not her style.

The former Kate Middleton, 39, is a master at shopping her closet, and has even been known to dust off pieces that date back 13 years.

For a public Zoom call on Sunday, the duchess chose the Boden daisy-print wrap dress from her Kensington Palace Christmas card photo in 2019. She breathed new life into the look by styling her hair half-up, half down.

Kate also sported a blue-and-white, chevron-striped sweater from British designer Tabitha Webb during the virtual meeting.

Kate Middleton recycled the Boden daisy-print wrap dress she wore in 2019. courtesy of Boden

The duchess is taking part in a series of video chats to mark the United Kingdom’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

Over the weekend, the mother of three spoke with new parents Rebecca and John, who welcomed a newborn during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having a baby is an extraordinary experience at any time, but having one during lockdown and then having a surprise conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge after two hours sleep was particularly surreal,” Rebecca told People.

Last month, Prince William and Catherine surprised teachers and children of first responders with a video call thanking them for all they are doing.