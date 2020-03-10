It should come as no surprise that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks absolutely beautiful in royal blue!

From her gorgeous engagement dress to polished looks for everyday events, the former Kate Middleton often returns to the appropriately named color for style inspiration.

The duchess looked stunning in a royal blue gown at a charity gala on March 9. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duchess re-wore this particular royal blue Jenny Packham gown Monday to host several groups of schoolchildren for a royal gala dinner.

She had previously donned the look while on a royal tour of India in 2016. At that time, she wore her hair in an elegant updo and added a matching shawl and blue earrings.

The duchess originally styled her Jenny Packham gown with a matching shawl while traveling in India for a royal visit. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This time around, she wore her recently trimmed brown locks in classic waves and paired the look with what appeared to be silver chandelier earrings.

The event was held at Buckingham Palace in honor of the 25th anniversary of Place2Be, a charity that provides emotional support for children and believes that no child should face mental health difficulties alone. The duchess is a patron of the charity.

The duchess poses with two school choirs, supporters and guests at the recent gala dinner in celebration Place2Be. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The organization provides counseling, mental health support and training in U.K. schools.

It’s been a long week of engagements for the royal family, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some of their final stops as senior members.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle joined William and Kate at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Both duchesses rocked gorgeous jewel tones in their first appearance together since Harry and Meghan announced their plan to “step back” from their royal duties.

TODAY Style took a look back at some of the Duchess of Cambridge’s best royal blue looks.

In April 2016, Kate wrote this blue, polka-dot number for a reception ahead of a royal tour of India and Bhutan at Kensington Palace.

The duchess wore this 'Mary Illusion' dress with semi-sheer panelling by Saloni, an Indian designer, at a reception ahead of their royal visit to India. She reportedly added a modesty panel to the front of the gown. WPA Pool / Getty Images

In June 2016, the duchess attended a charity dinner in an off-the-shoulder gown with a V-neckline.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends SportsAid's 40th-anniversary dinner on June 9, 2016 in London, England. She met SportsAid ambassadors and young athletes who would be competing in the Rio 2016 Olympics at a pre-dinner reception. WPA Pool / Getty Images

In 2010, William and then Kate Middleton posed for photographs announcing their engagement. Kate donned a flowing wrap dress for the pictures and it sold out in a flash afterward.

Almost everyone will recall this iconic look from the day Kate and William announced their engagement. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It’s fitting the duchess wears this color so often, since it coordinates perfectly with her stunning sapphire engagement ring!