Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated her 40th birthday by showing off her timeless style and paying tribute to both Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

In honor of the former Kate Middleton’s milestone birthday on Jan. 9, Kensington Palace released three new portrait photos of the duchess on Saturday.

She stunned in three Alexander McQueen dresses, the same designer she wore for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

The former Kate Middleton borrowed Queen Elizabeth II's diamond earrings to complete the look. Paolo Roversi / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Her first look was a beautiful red gown with a statement sleeve. The one-shoulder dress featured pockets but the best part of the ensemble was the pair of dangling diamond earrings she paired with it. According to a Twitter account called The Court Jeweller that tracks the royals’ standout accessories throughout the years, the diamond earrings were loaned to her by the 95-year-old monarch.

In the first of two sepia photographs, the duchess channels the Victorian-era in a long, billowy white dress. The regal side-profile highlights her teardrop earrings.

Another portrait shows Kate wearing a dreamy white gown and some standout jewelry. Paolo Roversi / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The Court Jeweller tweeted that the Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings actually belonged to her mother -in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Her statement ring in the picture should look familiar as well. It is the late Princess Diana’s famous sapphire engagement ring. The Duchess of Cambridge previously wore the sparkler for her engagement photos with Prince William in 2010.

The final photograph shows the duchess smiling directly into the camera as her wavy hair falls down her back.

The Duchess of Cambridge. Paolo Roversi / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

All three images, which were taken by photographer Paolo Roversi, will become part of the permanent collection at the National Portrait Gallery in London and will be included in the institution’s “Coming Home” project that showcases portraits of well-known figures in various, meaningful locations. Roversi snapped the pictures at London’s Kew Gardens last November, according to a press release from the palace.

On her birthday, the duchess took to her Twitter account, which she shares with the Duke of Cambridge, to thank everyone for the birthday wishes.

“Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C,” she wrote before crediting Roversi and including one of the photos.

The duchess received many birthday messages across social media platforms, including a few posts from her family members.

Her father-in-law, Charles, the Prince of Wales, and step-mother-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tweeted a series of lovely pictures of the former Kate Middleton smiling.

The official royal family Twitter account also shared a few snaps of the Duchess of Cambridge with Queen Elizabeth.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!” the post said.