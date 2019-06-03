It's been a stylish day in London!

After welcoming Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace earlier today, members of the royal family marked the start of the international visit with a state banquet. Held in the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the event called for formal attire and attendees certainly met the challenge.

Queen Elizabeth II opted for an embellished, white, long-sleeve gown and gloves while Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sported a similarly textured style with three-quarter length sleeves.

Both Queen Elizabeth II and first lady Melania Trump chose white gowns and gloves for the formal event. Alastair Grant / Getty Images

The first lady went for a classic white column gown featuring a sheer neckline and flame-like detailing at the bust. She paired the gown with long, white gloves and a chic updo.

Both the first lady and the Duchess of Cornwall sported stylish white frocks earlier in the day, too, but they stepped it up for the formal dinner, which had the president in a tuxedo with tails and white bow tie.

First lady Melania Trump was greeted by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Buckingham Palace earlier on Monday. Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also on hand for the night's celebration, with the former Kate Middleton wearing white as well.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walked into the dinner with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

The 37-year-old seemed to float on air in a textured gown featuring cap sleeves, lace detail and tiered ruffles. The duchess paired the look with her Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara and a purple sash signifying her honor as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, a special distinction gifted by the Queen on her eighth wedding anniversary to Prince William.

The mother of three was glowing with rosy cheeks, bold brows and a sweet updo.

The former Kate Middleton wore a special tiara for the celebration. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

In a sea of white gowns, Ivanka Trump stood out in a light blue, collared gown with floral details and delicate bows at the ends of her sleeves.

Ivanka Trump sported a light blue gown. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Her brother Eric Trump also attended the soiree with wife Lara Trump, who sported a strapless white gown with a black floral print and long white gloves.

And that's a wrap on Day 1 of the state visit!