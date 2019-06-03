It's been a stylish day in London!
After welcoming Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace earlier today, members of the royal family marked the start of the international visit with a state banquet. Held in the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the event called for formal attire and attendees certainly met the challenge.
Queen Elizabeth II opted for an embellished, white, long-sleeve gown and gloves while Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sported a similarly textured style with three-quarter length sleeves.
The first lady went for a classic white column gown featuring a sheer neckline and flame-like detailing at the bust. She paired the gown with long, white gloves and a chic updo.
Both the first lady and the Duchess of Cornwall sported stylish white frocks earlier in the day, too, but they stepped it up for the formal dinner, which had the president in a tuxedo with tails and white bow tie.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also on hand for the night's celebration, with the former Kate Middleton wearing white as well.
The 37-year-old seemed to float on air in a textured gown featuring cap sleeves, lace detail and tiered ruffles. The duchess paired the look with her Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara and a purple sash signifying her honor as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, a special distinction gifted by the Queen on her eighth wedding anniversary to Prince William.
The mother of three was glowing with rosy cheeks, bold brows and a sweet updo.
In a sea of white gowns, Ivanka Trump stood out in a light blue, collared gown with floral details and delicate bows at the ends of her sleeves.
Her brother Eric Trump also attended the soiree with wife Lara Trump, who sported a strapless white gown with a black floral print and long white gloves.
And that's a wrap on Day 1 of the state visit!