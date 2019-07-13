Tennis fans Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrived in style on Saturday to watch the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon.

The afternoon game featured the final showdown in the tournament between Simona Halep and Serena Williams, who was chasing her 24th Grand Slam title.

The duchesses were joined by the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, in the royal box as well. Hannah McKay / Reuters

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in an emerald short-sleeved dress, detailed with a row of gold buttons and a thin bow. She arrived before her sister-in-law, taking the opportunity to meet with former Wimbledon champions and club members.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived shortly after, sporting a crisp white button-down shirt styled with a pleated white and blue skirt. She finished her look by tying her hair back in a sleek ponytail.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex head to the royal box at Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 13, 2019. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The exciting game kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Live reactions to the level of tennis on show 😮#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NmOgTnGAYY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

In the end, Halep emerged victorious, beating Williams with a final score of 6-2, 6-2, and becoming the first Wimbledon singles' champion from Romania.

Meghan made an appearance at an earlier match during the tournament, supporting Williams on July 4 in a second-round match against Kaja Juvan. The duchess cheered on her longtime friend from the bleachers, keeping a close eye on the game from her prime seats.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) attended day 4 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2019. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which hosts Wimbledon annually. She was also spotted at a game on July 2, which she attended while wearing a small purple and green bow to honor the official colors of the club. The bow can only be worn by the club’s patron, president, committee of management, vice presidents, and four members of the executive staff, according to a representative for the AELTC.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2019. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Last year, the sisters-in-law attended Wimbledon together in their first solo outing, enjoying a full day of tennis matchups. The pair cheered on Williams then too as she faced off against Angelique Kerber in the Ladies’ Singles Final. Kerber defeated Williams in an upset with a 6-3, 6-3 score. It was Williams’ fourth tournament after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September.

The duchesses were seatmates at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships last July too. Clive Mason / Getty Images

"For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today," Williams said, dedicating her 2018 finals performance to mothers around the world. "And I tried. I look forward to continuing to be back out here and doing what I do best."