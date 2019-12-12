Kate Middleton looks radiant in navy velvet ballgown — see the look

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely radiant at the Diplomatic Corps reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday night.

The event, which is a holiday season tradition, is a highlight on the royal Christmas calendar. Around 1,000 government officials, ambassadors and high commissioners descend upon Buckingham Palace in their finest attire.

Accompanied by Prince William, the former Kate Middleton seemed to float on air in a velvet navy ballgown with long sleeves and a deep-V neckline. The dress was created by the design house behind her wedding gown, Alexander McQueen.

The duchess paired the look with her Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara — which once belonged to her husband’s late mother, Princess Diana — and a blue sash signifying her honor as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, a special distinction gifted by the queen on her eighth wedding anniversary.

More than a century old, Queen Elizabeth II gave the pearl-and-diamond tiara as a wedding gift to Diana. But the late princess had been known to complain about the weight of it and the headaches it gave her — even as it became known as her signature headpiece.

On Wednesday, Kate wore a gorgeous navy Alexander McQueen gown with a sweetheart neckline. @kensingtonroyal / PA

Kate paired the sparkling tiara with an elegant updo, as well as statement earrings and necklace. Known as the Nizam of Hyderabad, the necklace was created by Cartier in the 1930s. Queen Elizabeth has worn it for a number of formal portraits, and Kate wore it herself in February 2014.