She's on a roll!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, continued her flawless fashion streak today, sporting a gorgeous white coat dress to attend a Garter Day ceremony in Windsor, England. The event celebrates the Order of the Garter, the most senior knights, now both male and female, recognized for their public service.

The Catherine Walker design featured eye-catching black, scalloped details and an impeccably tailored silhouette that perfectly framed the duchess' figure.

Black and white: a classic color combo! Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton paired her sleek coat dress with black cutout pumps, a matching clutch, pearl earrings and one of her go-to fascinators, which we've seen the duchess wear on multiple occasions.

The former Kate Middleton seems to be very fond of this fascinator. WireImage

The mother of three joined several members of the royal family for the event, which features a procession of the queen and knights in ceremonial dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in stylish company at the event. From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Spain's Queen Letizia, the Netherlands' Queen Maxima, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the duchess. Getty Images

Also on hand? Queen Elizabeth II, who looked simply smashing in this traditional feather hat.

Queen Elizabeth II travels in a horse-drawn carriage as she leaves the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel. Peter Nicholls / AP

White has quickly become the duchess' go-to hue lately; she's worn it several times this month alone. Just a few weeks ago, she seemed to float on air in a frilly white dress at a state dinner with the United States.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrive through the East Gallery for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

She also recycled one of her favorite off-the-shoulder white dresses last week at a gala dinner for Action on Addiction.

She attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week on June 12 in London, England. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

If you think the 37-year-old's classic color combination looks kind of familiar, you're not alone. The look almost reminds of the beautiful black-and-white outfit Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sported at the Royal Ascot last year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a black-and-white look at the Royal Ascot last year. WireImage

Looks like good style runs in the royal family!