March 14, 2019, 9:44 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, isn't the only one who appreciates a nice bow blouse.

After she wore a sweet, lavender pussy-bow blouse and wide-legged trousers earlier this week, the former Kate Middleton's look is now being compared to another stylish Brit: Lisa Vanderpump.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star often rocks a similar look, and Page Six couldn't help but call out the resemblance between the two beautiful brunettes.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star often wears this go-to outfit. Getty Images

After stumbling across a post titled "Kate Middleton channels Lisa Vanderpump's signature style," Vanderpump had a bit of fun on her Instagram page, posting a screenshot of the article. The stylish reality star acknowledged the resemblance, but also got a bit cheeky, writing, "The difference is..she has blue blood I have pink 😂 lol."

With this one sassy phrase, Vanderpump made it very clear that although she's quite a regal gal, she doesn't have the same pedigree as the duchess. The reality star also managed to joke about her own affinity for the color pink, claiming she has "pink blood."

While we're not quite sure the former Kate Middleton had Vanderpump in mind while picking out her chic ensemble, the Bravo star is known for wearing bow blouses.

In fact, it seems to be one of her signature styles.

Although they're not intentionally "twinning," one things's for sure: the duchess and Vanderpump are two gals who know a thing or two about fashion.

And, who knows, maybe they'll run into each other wearing matching blouses. If that does ever happen, we hope there's a photographer on hand!