There's no question that Elsa from 2013's "Frozen" has a pretty terrific wardrobe.

But as one young fan of princess (actually the Duchess of Cambridge) Kate Middleton learned, the real-life royalty she was meeting did not share outfits with the icicle-wielding uber-popular animated character.

Duchess Kate is warmly welcomed by all.

During a visit Tuedsday to Deepdale Hall Farm in Cumbria, which is located in northwest England, Kate met the Brown sisters. The girls were a little shy, so their father explained that they were really excited to meet her, which you can see in this adorable video posted on Twitter:

"It's a princess. You love princesses!" the father told his daughter as she and Kate shook hands.

"She wanted to know if you were going to be wearing your Princess Elsa dress," the girls' dad told Kate.

Elsa's dress in "Frozen" is something you'd expect a princess to wear, but not if she's going to shear sheep. Disney

"I know. I'm sorry," Kate said instantly. "I came in my trousers and my coat because I'm going to see some of your sheep."

Not baaa-d for a spur-of the moment reply!

That said, Kate has channeled Elsa (who's actually a queen) before, in a crystal and sequin-embellished Jenny Packham dress, which she wore in 2017 to the Palladium Theatre's Royal Variety Performance.

We think Kate Middleton's look (here with husband Prince William) at the Royal Variety Performance in London in 2017 was very Elsa-like! Karwai Tang / WireImage

Back in Cumbria, Kate was ideally dressed for the outdoors, wearing a Troy London UK Tracker jacket over a ruffled "pie crust" shirt, as People magazine reported. She also had on "Lauren" earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Flowers and braids and a smiling princess Kate. @RoyalFamilyITNP/Twitter

She also told the young ladies that they had lovely French braids, but admitted she wasn't very skilled at making plaits.

"I tried to do a plait with (Princess) Charlotte this morning, and it didn't really work very well," she said.

We'll just bet someone else stepped in to make the young royal look terrific, though ... because that's the kind of magic real-life royalty has!