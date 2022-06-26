Kate Middleton shares throwback photos of unusual outfit worn on military academy visit

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge found a special way to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 25.

To mark the occasion, the official Instagram for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of photos that were taken of the former Kate Middleton during a 2021 visit to the Pirbright Training Academy.

Three of the photos showed the duchess donning everyday attire, wearing a turtleneck, short jacket, and a pair of black pants tucked into outdoor boots. In two others, however, she was decked out in military garb, wearing a camouflage jacket, thick gloves, and a pair of headphones while she lent a helping hand around the military academy.

In the caption, the duchess thanked "the brave men and women, past and present" who have served in the Armed Forces.

“Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe,” she continued. “Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course.”

Several members of the royal family have served in the country’s military, including the late Prince Philip and his son, Prince Charles. Prince Harry ended his 10-year career in the military in 2015 when he retired, while Prince William, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, pursued a military career after he finished university in 2005.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked another momentous occasion when their first official portrait was released.

The portrait was painted by Jamie Coreth and according to a statement by Kensington Palace was “commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire.”

In the portrait, the couple stood side by side with their arms around each other’s backs as they looked off to the right. The duchess wore a green satin mid-length dress, matching shoes with an embellishment at the toe, along with pearl accessories including a pair of dangling earrings, a brooch, and a bracelet. William wore a dark blue suit with a blue tie along with a handkerchief tucked into his left breast pocket.

The portrait will be on display for the next three years for the public at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum. After, it will be displayed around Cambridgeshire and next year, the portrait will also be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery for its re-opening.

Related: