Win this Oprah-favorite bike worth $2,000 — just in time for the new year

Kate Middleton dazzles in red dress at Buckingham Palace reception

The duchess looked beautiful.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Lady in red!

The royal family may be in the middle of a royal shake-up, but that can hardly stop Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, from looking effortlessly elegant.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, dazzled in a red sequined Needle & Thread gown. Yui Mok / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton, 38, dazzled in a glittering red gown by Needle & Thread when she and her husband, Prince William, 37, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace Monday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

Stuff We Love

Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish.
The duchess paired the midi-length dress with matching red heels and a red clutch bag. Yui Mok / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The mom of three paired the midi-length dress with matching red heels and a red clutch bag. She wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.

The reception was held in honor of the UK-Africa Investment Summit, which is taking place in London. William spoke at Monday's night event, where he told guests about how special Africa is to him.

"The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is a place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died," he said. "And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee."

The event comes nearly two weeks after William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shocked the world by announcing they intended to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Last Wednesday, shortly after Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family discussed the matter privately with Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a day trip together to Bradford, England.

The duchess then stepped out in a plaid Zara dress with an eye-catching neckline.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7WOreplpud

Whether she's rocking a blender or a red carpet, Kate always looks amazing!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will retain, but not use royal titles, analyst says

Jan. 20, 202002:33
Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com