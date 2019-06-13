Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a firm believer in repeating gorgeous looks — and she did it again this week when she attended the Action on Addiction's gala dinner in a familiar off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola.

She paired the stunning dress with a silver satin clutch and glittery silver pumps. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

The former Kate Middleton paired the fitted white dress with a silver satin clutch and glittery metallic pumps by Jimmy Choo that had an ombre effect from silver to blue. And, as is her signature, she wore her long brown hair down in shiny, carefree waves.

The duchess cut a stylish figure at the dinner, which was held at Spring restaurant at Somerset House in London to recognize Addiction Awareness Week. She not only attended the event, but was expected to give a speech.

She previously wore the dress to the Art Fund Museum of the Year prize event in 2016. Matt Dunham / Getty Images

The 37-year-old mom of three previously wore the chic, ankle-length gown to the Art Fund Museum of the Year prize event at the Natural History Museum in July 2016.

Naturally, she wowed just as much then, pairing the frock with nude, peep-toe pumps and a sparkly minaudière.

While it's always great fun to see the stylish looks the duchess sports, we admit we especially love how relatable she is when she recycles her favorite coats and dresses.

Here's to a duchess who sticks by her favorite designs!