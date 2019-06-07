Get Stuff We Love

TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Kate Hudson's white pajamas aren't so white anymore.

The actress took to Instagram this week to share a cautionary tale about spray tanning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByXsDr1nLpM/

“Note to self (because most people would know better)… Don’t wear white PJS to bed after spray tan,” Hudson warned her more than 10 million followers. “#VacaReady.”

In the mirror selfie, a wincing Hudson, 40, showed off her monogrammed pajamas covered in orange splotches. Though not pictured, Hudson’s bed linens suffered a similar fate. When one fan asked the Fabletics co-founder about the state of her sheets, she replied, “not so good haha,” with a face-palm emoji.

As one would expect, Hudson’s pals — including Reese Witherspoon — found the beauty blunder pretty hilarious. Witherspoon responded with laughing emojis while Josh Brolin chimed in, “hahahahah.”

Hopefully it's nothing a good rinse cycle can't handle!

