Kate Hudson's white pajamas aren't so white anymore.

The actress took to Instagram this week to share a cautionary tale about spray tanning.

“Note to self (because most people would know better)… Don’t wear white PJS to bed after spray tan,” Hudson warned her more than 10 million followers. “#VacaReady.”

In the mirror selfie, a wincing Hudson, 40, showed off her monogrammed pajamas covered in orange splotches. Though not pictured, Hudson’s bed linens suffered a similar fate. When one fan asked the Fabletics co-founder about the state of her sheets, she replied, “not so good haha,” with a face-palm emoji.

As one would expect, Hudson’s pals — including Reese Witherspoon — found the beauty blunder pretty hilarious. Witherspoon responded with laughing emojis while Josh Brolin chimed in, “hahahahah.”

Hopefully it's nothing a good rinse cycle can't handle!