Over the summer, Kate Hudson left her long blond locks behind and jumped on the buzz-cut bandwagon, but now the actress has revealed that one part of the makeover made her panic.

It wasn't about what she lost. It was about what she feared she might find.

Hudson chose the style for an upcoming film directed by singer Sia, and as she explained to Jimmy Kimmel Thursday night, her "character is just a shaved-head kind of girl."

"It's funny, too, because when (the cut) first started, I didn't think about it because it was (for) the role," she explained. "It was like, 'Oh, let's do this!'"

Sia and the actress' 6-year-old son, Bingham, did the honors, and as they got underway, Hudson suddenly focused on a newfound fear.

"Oh! What is the shape of my head going to look like?" she recalled thinking. "I really started to panic."

But Sia assured her she'd likely have a symmetrical and smooth dome under all that hair.

"(She) was like, 'I know it's going to be round. I know it!'" Hudson laughed. "And all of the sudden it was like a birthing, like, 'It's a boy!' But 'It's round!'"

Who knows what she was expecting — lumps, bumps, dents — but the fact that her head is perfectly lovely, just like the rest of her, came as no surprise to Kimmel.

"Well, who would have imagined your head would also be perfect?" he deadpanned.