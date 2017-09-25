share tweet pin email

That is how you rock a buzz cut!

Kate Hudson chopped off most of her hair in July, and she is still owning the edgy look. She showed off her buzz cut at the recent premiere of her upcoming movie, "Marshall," pairing her dramatic ‘do with a metallic Stella McCartney dress. She shared a photo of her stunning look on Instagram:

Marshall ready! #PremiereTime #NYC #OutOct13 @marshallmovie A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

The actress, 38, originally shaved her blond locks for her role in "Sister," an upcoming film directed by singer-songwriter Sia.

J. Countess / WireImage Kate Hudson made a statement with her edgy haircut and shimmering, asymmetrical gown.

Hudson may have shaved her head for an acting project, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she stuck with the cropped style after filming wraps up. The super-short cut accentuates her cheekbones and glowing complexion, and she has more than enough confidence to pull off the fierce look.

J. Countess / WireImage Kate Hudson's short crop accentuated the drama of her plunging, backless gown.

Plus, the bold hairstyle can move seamlessly from day to night. Her buzz cut added a modern twist to her delightfully retro suit during a recent outing in New York. (And those quirky, cat-eye sunglasses? Inspired.)

James Devaney / GC Images Kate Hudson had another bold fashion moment on the street of New York City on September 23.

During another recent outing in the Big Apple, Hudson reminded us that a buzz cut can be a great, minimalist backdrop for super-bold accessories, like these ‘60s-inspired hoop earrings.

Robert Kamau / GC Images Kate Hudson sported a bright coat and bold earrings during a recent outing in Manhattan.

And, when her head needs a little protection, Hudson knows how to rock a statement hat.

Gotham / GC Images Kate Hudson accessorized her buzz cut with a statement hat and retro sunglasses while out and about in New York City on September 24.

We’re not sure if Hudson’s buzz cut is here to stay — and obviously, we love her with long hair, too — but we can't get enough of her latest look!