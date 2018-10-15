The secret to Kate Beckinsale's youthful complexion? A $5 soap

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Kate Beckinsale just sent her daughter, Lily Sheen, off to college but said she’s not exactly suffering from empty-nest syndrome. In fact, the Oxford University graduate is embracing her newfound sense of freedom. She just filmed the drama “Farming,” in South Africa.

Today, at 45, Beckinsale has the glowing complexion of someone half her age. She also has a bitingly witty and dry sense of humor, which makes her all the more sparkling.

Of course, given that we got to sit next to Beckinsale, we had to ask her what she does to take care of herself. Refreshingly, her skin care routine is pretty simple.

"I use Cetaphil soap, no kidding," Beckinsale, a fan of our drugstore go-to, said.

“Sunscreen. It was fashionable to be tan when I was growing up. And yet, I was lucky. I would get freckles in the shape of a military mustache. So I was obsessed with sunscreen. I didn’t get sun damage. Now I use La Roche-Posay. It doesn’t make me break out,” she said.

"I then use Dr. Colbert — he has these Tone Control Facial Discs. They exfoliate," Beckinsale said.

"I use oils. I use Derm Institute, the Youth Alchemy Oil. And that’s it," Beckinsale said.

She’s also partnered with household brand Russell Hobbs, known for its electric tea kettles, which gives the London-born Beckinsale a taste of home (in addition to some notable health benefits).

“My mum had Russell Hobbs when I was growing up,” Beckinsale said. “Whenever I go to someone’s house in America, they’d put on a prehistoric kettle to make tea. In England, everything revolves around a cup of tea. My daughter has some in her college room.”

Tea for two, indeed.

