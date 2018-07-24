Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged: 'I can't wait for forever together'

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Karlie Kloss and her longtime love, Joshua Kushner, are engaged!

The 25-year-old model revealed the news in a sweet Instagram message to Kushner on Tuesday.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote next to a pic of herself kissing her beau's cheek.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged after six years of dating. Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock / Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

According to People magazine, Kushner popped the question “a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” and the pair have been been "happily celebrating" ever since.

(Kloss declined to comment directly to TODAY Style, stating through her rep that the Instagram post "says it all!")

Kloss and Kushner began dating in 2012, but have managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight for the most part, showing up to high-profile events together — like this year's Met Gala — only on rare occasions.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, who's now the face behind diverse brands including Swarovski, Adidas and Estée Lauder, opened up about the couple's need for privacy in the Summer 2018 issue of Porter magazine.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” she said. “Caroline Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

She also told People in 2013 that 33-year-old Kushner — whose brother is White House senior adviser Jared Kushner — was “so not in fashion," which she appreciated.

"It’s really refreshing," she said, "to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind.”

Congrats to Karlie and Joshua on their happy news!