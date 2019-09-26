Ooh la la!

Halfway through Paris Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss just cut her hair into a très chic bob. The model shared her new do on Instagram Thursday afternoon, captioning the post "*cuts hair mid fashion week*."

It's only natural to feel inspired when you're in the glamorous City of Light, during fashion week no less, so we're not totally surprised that Kloss decided to make a sudden mane move.

Lately, the 27-year-old has been rocking a sleek lob, but has gone even shorter into full bob territory.

With her new style, Kloss almost looks like her pal Taylor Swift. and it's not the first time the two have had a look-alike moment. In 2016, we nearly mistook Kloss for Swift when she rocked bangs strikingly similar to the pop star's signature fringe.

After staring at Kloss' new bob for a while, we really can't decide what we love more: the length or the shape. But we do know we'll be asking for "The Karlie" next time we're at the hair salon!

See Karlie Kloss' hair through the years

Lovely lob

Earlier this year, Kloss cut her hair into a trendy lob.

Pretty in platinum

The former Victoria's Secret model took her blond hair to the extreme in 2017 when she went platinum.

Beauty in blue

Kloss channeled her inner mermaid in 2016 with some blue strands.

Lengthy locks

The 27-year-old has cut her hair many times over the years, but she often has longer locks.

Fun with fringe

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In 2012, Kloss rocked a light brown bob with sideswept bangs.

Dirty blond

Mark Von Holden / Getty Images

Though she's embraced a much blonder look over the years, Kloss' natural color appears to be light brown hair.

Blast from the past

As a child, Kloss had pretty enviable dirty blond locks.