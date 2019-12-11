Is Kanye West collaborating with Crocs? Kim Kardashian West's shoes lead to rumors

Kim Kardashian West's new Yeezy foam runners appear to have some of the same hallmarks as Crocs, which made fans wonder if her husband, Kanye West, has a new collaborator.

The reality star posted a photo of herself holding her daughter Chicago in Tokyo, but all eyes were on her shoes and the uncanny resemblance they share with Crocs.

All of the signs are there, from the shape of the shoe, to the rubbery material and the holes that allow a person's feet to "breathe."

While the shoes definitely have the internet buzzing, TODAY Style confirmed that they are not a collaboration with Crocs.

"Any rumors that this is a secret partnership is just a beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy,” Terence Reilly, chief marketing officer of Crocs, told TODAY in a statement, referencing the title of Kanye West's 2010 album.

Fans compared the Yeezy shoes to "spaceships for your feet" and a "bicycle helmet." The shoes made their debut earlier this year, but won't be on sale to the general public until sometime in 2020.

Kardashian West seems to love the shoes, or at least love supporting her husband. She paired her Yeezys with metallic silver pants and a comfortable brown coat. She previously stepped out in the Yeezys a week ago with baggy pants and a hoodie to go Christmas shopping with her grandmother.