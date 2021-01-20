Vice President Kamala Harris wears 2 Black designers on Inauguration Day

Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off Inauguration Day in style.

In her first appearance of the day, the former California senator stepped out for a church service with President Joe Biden and other Congressional leaders wearing one of her go-to hues.

Vice President Kamala Harris stood by her husband, Doug Emhoff, during a church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

To mark the special occasion, the 56-year-old opted for a stunning ankle-length purple coat with a fitted silhouette at the top and a loose, flowing fit at the bottom.

Jewel tones were the color du jour. Rod Lamkey / Getty Images

The vice president carefully selected her chic ensemble and wore pieces from two Black designers, NBC News reports. The first, Christopher John Rogers, is a young designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and lives in New York City. The second, Sergio Hudson, is from South Carolina.

Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar walk into the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Harris appeared to be wearing an American flag pin on her left-hand lapel and also sported a Black face mask as she stood by the side of her husband, Doug Emhoff, who looked sharp in a Ralph Lauren suit.

Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President Joe Biden wave as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Harris, who graces the February cover of Vogue magazine, has made pearl necklaces a part of her signature style throughout her political career and a string of pearls could be seen around her neck this morning.

On Tuesday night, the president and vice president gathered with their spouses at the Lincoln Memorial to honor the lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic. For the appearance, Harris opted for a camel coat by Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, according to Vogue. She also wore a Black dress by Oscar de la Renta underneath her coat.

During her speech, Harris paid tribute to the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic and encouraged Americans to unite together during this difficult time.

"Though we may be physically separated, we the American people are united in spirit. And my abiding hope, my abiding prayer, is that we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom: to cherish simple moments. To imagine new possibilities. And to open our hearts just a little bit more to one another," she said.

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris at a memorial for victims of the coronavirus Tuesday evening. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

President Biden's wife, Jill Biden, opted for a different hue of purple last night, sporting a wrap coat and paneled dress from designer Jonathan Cohen.

Jill Biden wore purple the night before Kamala Harris sported the color on Inauguration Day. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

With a series of festivities planned for Inauguration Day, we can't wait to see if these powerful women make even more style statements in the hours ahead.