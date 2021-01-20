Vice President Kamala Harris wears 2 Black designers on Inauguration Day

Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off Inauguration Day in style.
In her first appearance of the day, the former California senator stepped out for a church service with President Joe Biden and other Congressional leaders wearing one of her go-to hues.
To mark the special occasion, the 56-year-old opted for a stunning ankle-length purple coat with a fitted silhouette at the top and a loose, flowing fit at the bottom.
The vice president carefully selected her chic ensemble and wore pieces from two Black designers, NBC News reports. The first, Christopher John Rogers, is a young designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and lives in New York City. The second, Sergio Hudson, is from South Carolina.
Harris appeared to be wearing an American flag pin on her left-hand lapel and also sported a Black face mask as she stood by the side of her husband, Doug Emhoff, who looked sharp in a Ralph Lauren suit.
Harris, who graces the February cover of Vogue magazine, has made pearl necklaces a part of her signature style throughout her political career and a string of pearls could be seen around her neck this morning.
On Tuesday night, the president and vice president gathered with their spouses at the Lincoln Memorial to honor the lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic. For the appearance, Harris opted for a camel coat by Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, according to Vogue. She also wore a Black dress by Oscar de la Renta underneath her coat.
During her speech, Harris paid tribute to the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic and encouraged Americans to unite together during this difficult time.
"Though we may be physically separated, we the American people are united in spirit. And my abiding hope, my abiding prayer, is that we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom: to cherish simple moments. To imagine new possibilities. And to open our hearts just a little bit more to one another," she said.
President Biden's wife, Jill Biden, opted for a different hue of purple last night, sporting a wrap coat and paneled dress from designer Jonathan Cohen.
With a series of festivities planned for Inauguration Day, we can't wait to see if these powerful women make even more style statements in the hours ahead.