Kaia Gerber has a platinum blond bob now — see her striking new look!

Kaia Gerber kicked off the summer season with a platinum blond makeover.

The 18-year-old supermodel and Cindy Crawford's daughter debuted her bright new look on Friday when she stepped out for a lunch date in Malibu, California.

Though it seems like a dramatic change for the model who is known for her glossy brown locks, she’s gradually been lightening them up since April.

Kaia Gerber showed off her new platinum blonde hair on June 22. BACKGRID

“I got to the point in quarantine where I was like, ‘I’m either going to cut my hair or dye it,’” Gerber told Refinery29 that month. “I don’t know if I’d recommend this, but I just used hydrogen peroxide. I literally put the straight peroxide on my hair and then dried it with a blow dryer. And it definitely lightened my color a shade or two.”

By the looks of her new style, a professional likely helped her out this time around.

Hair isn’t the only thing Gerber DIY-ed while hunkering down due to the spread of coronavirus. She also gave herself some new ink.

“I’ve been struggling because of one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody’s been able to do that,” Gerber said in an interview with Glamour. “So in the meantime, I gave myself a stick and a poke, which I do not recommend.”

Gerber noted that she has a "newfound appreciation for tattoo artists" and that she didn’t “get too ambitious” with the design.

“I just gave myself a dot, just so I could be like, ‘Alright, I got a tattoo this month, I’m cool,” she explained.

Gerber's 20-year-old brother, Presley, who has her name inked on his arm, revealed a face tattoo in February.