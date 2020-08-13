Tattoo twins!

Cara Delevingne turned 28 this week and to celebrate her birthday, her friend and fellow model Kaia Gerber shared a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

Solemates! karagerber/Instagram

“Happy Birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne,” Gerber, 18, wrote in her Instagram story, sharing a cute snapshot of the matching "solemate" tattoos inked on their arches.

It’s unclear whether they just got these tattoos or whether they’ve had them for a while but either way, they’re a sweet symbol of their friendship.

Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and a supermodel in her own right, has several tattoos already, including multiple small, delicate designs on her arms and torso.

Back in April during lockdown, she even gave herself a “stick and poke” tattoo, which she later told Glamour that she would “not recommend,” and which she said gave her “a newfound appreciation for tattoo artists.”

“I didn't get too ambitious. I gave myself a dot, just so I could be like, ‘All right, I got a tattoo this month, I'm cool,’” Gerber told the outlet.

Delevingne also has some impressive tattoos — more than 20, in fact — including a detailed lion on her index finger and an elephant on her forearm.

The model and actress also once got a coordinating foot tattoo with her “Suicide Squad” co-star Margot Robbie, who used her own tattoo gun to ink smiley faces on their toes.

This may be the first matching ink for Delevingne and Gerber — that we know of, anyway — but it will probably not be the last tattoo for either of them!