Justin Timberlake looks back on his matching denim moment with Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake has no regrets about the all-denim look he wore to match Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards.

The former couple's matching outfits are now an iconic fashion moment. Nineteen years later, Timberlake said he thinks he could still pull of the bold look.

"I don't know man, you could kind of rock that today," Timberlake told his former 'N Sync bandmate Lance Bass on The Daily Popcast. "Look, man, you do a lot of things when you're young and in love, man. That's what you do."

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears rocked the iconic denim outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards. Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Spears wore a strapless, floor-length gown made from various shades of denim fabric and carried a matching purse. She accessorized with a thick choker and a low-hung silver belt.

Timberlake also chose a head-to-toe denim style. He wore a loose fitting pair of jeans, along with a matching blazer and, best of all, a denim cowboy hat. The 'N Sync star completed the look with a diamond necklace and ombre sunglasses.

While Spears and Timberlake split in 2002, the fashion moment has taken on a life of its own over the years, inspiring countless couples' Halloween costumes.

At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy Perry walked the red carpet in a similar formal denim gown with musician Riff Raff, who wore a denim suit.

Katy Perry brought back the look with rapper Riff Raff at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Spears saw the tribute and tweeted her approval.

"Just when I thought the denim dress had retired ... you bring it back! You looked amazing tonight bb ;)," she said.