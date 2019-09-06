Justin Bieber took to social media to share a photo of his wife, Hailey Bieber, not wearing makeup and the photo is beautiful

The 25-year-old singer shared the picture with his 118 million followers alongside the caption, "No makeup ... Like what??" paired with some admiring emojis.

"Making a girl blush over here," his wife commented.

However, not all fans loved the pic, and one decided to chime in with their annoyance of the couple's cute display of affection.

"You don't need to do this," wrote one user. "If you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE.'"

Bieber caught wind of the snide remark, as caught by the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs.

"Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," he wrote back. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to. I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post."

Hailey Bieber after this year's Met Gala. GC images

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, also inserted himself in the comments section.

"Or you could just unfollow him and allow him to post his love and appreciation for his wife whenever he wants," he wrote. "If more of us took his example and showed that praise maybe it would be the status quo and not the exception. Our better halves deserve the affection so why not give it to them publicly as well as privately. If you don't like it there's a button at the top of his page. Press it. Your choice. This is his."