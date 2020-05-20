Justin Bieber did wife Hailey's makeup — and the end result is actually amazing

If Justin Bieber ever gets tired of being a pop star, he now knows he has a fallback talent — as a makeup artist for hugely successful model Hailey Bieber.

In episode seven of the couple’s Facebook Watch series, “The Biebers on Watch,” Bieber declared he had “no idea how to” work with cosmetics, right before proving himself wrong.

Actually, the “Yummy” singer got off to a cocky start, telling viewers, “I'm going to do this lady's makeup, probably make her look like the most beautiful lady in the world, obviously.”

Of course, that’s not hard to do when you’re working with a supermodel like his 23-year-old wife, but he soon admitted he didn't know where to start and that he's never had to do his own makeup before. So the 26-year-old hit-maker eagerly listened as the model offered him tips on how to swipe, buff and blend his way to beauty.

“I want you to actually look good,” he assured her. "I’m not trying to make you look like a clown.”

Throughout the course of the 10-minute-plus video, he showed just how serious he took the task at hand, even announcing that, “This is what separates the men from the boys,” as he applied her pale pink lipstick.

The result?

“That’s actually really good," Hailey Bieber raved of her new look. Justin Bieber/ Facebook

According to Hailey Bieber, “That’s actually really good. … It’s not bad at all!"

In fact, she felt certain he really could make a career of it.

“That’s your new calling,” she told him. Then looking at the camera, she added, “Justin’s coming for every makeup artist."

The makeup treatment was really just payback from the singing star. After all, in episode five of their series, she gave him a skin care spa day of his own.

It’s no surprise to see the couple, who wed in 2018, helping each other out during quarantine. As the singer noted in an interview with Apple Music earlier this year, his wife has always been there for him.

“I’ve got the best wife in the world,” he said. “She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband.”