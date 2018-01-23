Julie Bowen swears by this leave-in conditioner for red carpet-ready hair

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Awards season is in full swing, which means fabulous frocks, gorgeous makeup and stellar strands galore. And the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards, on Jan. 11, did not disappoint. The who’s who of Hollywood were out in fashionable force.

Julie Bowen attends Moet and Chandon celebrate The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 11. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Chrissy Metz wore a dress that costs less than $100, Emma Roberts debuted micro-bangs and Julie Bowen sported a half-wrapped bun so cool, we’re still talking about it weeks later.

According to E! Online, hairstylist Jessica Elbaum used Kusco-Murphy Dry Leave-In, in lieu of a traditional heat protectant or masque, to prep the "Modern Family" star’s locks.

We’ve heard of everything from brightening shampoos to foam rollers for flawless beachy waves, but an oil-free conditioner that you spritz and don’t have to wash out? Now that’s something new!

Here’s what you need to know: This innovative treatment spray, from beloved Australian natural brand Kusco-Murphy, is packed with nutrients from honey, almond extract and burdock root to moisturize (sans heaviness), repair damage and enhance shine. The result: healthy, hydrated, luminous locks.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also suitable for all hair types and quite literally foolproof. You can spritz it on dry or damp strands. And since it’s super lightweight, you won’t run the risk of spraying too much.

So, while the structural updo may require pro-level talent to pull off, at least you can score this pro-approved product for $39.

Ready to give your strands some A-list love? Scroll on for a selection of leave-in conditioners — ranging from splurge-worthy to wallet-friendly — that you’ll want to incorporate into your hair-care routine ASAP.

1. Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Conditioning Spray - No Rinse, $30, Dermstore

2. Briogeo Rosarco Milk Reparative Leave-in Conditioning Spray, $20, Dermstore

3. dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-In Hair Therapy, $30, Dermstore

4. The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler - Sweet Orange Vanilla, $6, Dermstore

5. Philip B. Weightless Conditioning Water, $38, Dermstore

6. SHOW Beauty Riche Leave-in Conditioner, $45, Dermstore