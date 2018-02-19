Julianne Hough is a redhead now and she's loving it (so are we!)

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Julianne Hough just realized that blondes don’t necessarily have more fun. The dancer and actress traded in her signature blond style for a rich red hue, and she says she’s never felt more like herself.

“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!" Hough wrote on Instagram. "I have always felt like a redhead my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a redhead!”

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum told fans she had been toying with the idea of becoming a redhead for six years, and now that she's made the move, she feels better than ever.

Julianne Hough isn't afraid to experiment with her look, but one thing has always remained: her blond hair. Until now, that is! Getty Images

"I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!" she wrote.

The dancing pro also thanked Nine Zero One salon for making her "hair dreams come true."

Hough previously cropped her long hair into a sassy pixie cut. Getty Images

The newlywed has proven herself to be quite the hair chameleon over the years, and has worn her sunny strands in long wavy styles, short blunt bobs and even a sassy pixie cut.

For now, Hough is loving life as a redhead, but we won't be surprised if she decides to switch things up again soon!